‘Marathon bhajan’ session will complete two years soon

A ‘marathon bhajan’ which kick-started on January 18, 2018 will complete two years on January 18.

Published: 11th January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Members of a professional bhajan troupe sing bhajans near Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: A ‘marathon bhajan’ which kick-started on January 18, 2018 will complete two years on January 18. These bhajans are being recited by professional bhajan groups near Kanaka Gopara in Car Street. Since January 18, 2018, there is no stopping, as bhajan groups from various parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states have been rendering devotional songs without any stop. Be it at midnight or early morning, a professional troupe of bhajan singers are always ready for the rendition. These bhajan troupes register their names with the authority of the Sri Palimar Mutt in advance and are given a time slot of 2+2 hours in a day. Participating members of bhajan troupes have been directed to wear the uniform (TTD like).

Kampli Gururaj Acharya, convener of this marathon bhajan programme says that bhajan troupes can register with the Dasa Sahithya Project of Thirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Sri Guru Sarvabhouma Dasa Sahithya Project of Mantralayam and Udupi district Bhajan Troupes’ Federation have been given the opportunity to do the rendition and six teams will be performing in a day. A group of Muslim devotees from Hubballi had performed a few days back. The devotional ambience in Car Street has been taken to another level with the rendition of non-stop marathon bhajans, he said. 

Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Sri Palimar Mutt says that when the marathon bhajan started, there were fewer bhajan troupes that turned up in 2018. However, their number increased month after month. Now the entire day is packed, as bhajan troupes from various parts of the state have registered their names, he added.

