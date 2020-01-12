Home States Karnataka

CAA gives citizenship, Congress misleading people: Thakur

The Opposition Congress is misleading Muslims of the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Published: 12th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Opposition Congress is misleading Muslims of the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). People must understand that this Act will give citizenship, and not snatch it away, Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday at a BJP outreach programme on the controversial CAA. The Act came into effect on Friday.

“Detention centres were set up in Assam in 2009 during the Congress government led by then-CM Tarun Gogoi, and not by the BJP government. After this reality was exposed, Rahul Gandhi, who has mastered the art of lying, left the country and is enjoying a holiday,” he alleged.
Thakur claimed that the CAA was a saviour for the minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“Opposition parties want to know what is the urgency in bringing in CAA. Because the people of the country want to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikh, Boudha, Parsi and Christian minorities residing in those countries, which was not done for 72 years. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh wanted to introduce this bill in 2003, but Sonia Gandhi did not allow it,” he alleged.

Thakur also alleged that students of JNU — which runs on government grants —celebrate when Indian soldiers die fighting militants, and want Kashmir to secede from India. 

Rajya Sabha member Dr Prabhakar Kore said that India has given shelter to lakhs of migrants from neighbouring countries all these years. Now Modi has brought CAA to give them citizenship, he added.
The CAA awareness meet was organised by BJP Mahanagar and rural blocks at Sardar High School grounds in Belagavi. While about 15,000 people were expected to attend the meeting, not more than 1,500 supporters turned up, due to a lapse in coordination. It is said that not all is well between the BJP leaders of this district. Though Chikkodi constituency boasts of seven BJP MLAs, they failed to gather numbers, disappointing Thakur. 

Besides the thin numbers, the stage at the school ground collapsed when Thakur was being greeted by supporters soon after the event ended. Thakur was about to fall but was helped down by some supporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Citizenship Amendment Act Anurag Thakur Congress
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp