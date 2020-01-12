‘No-bag Day’ in schools from next academic year

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar maintained that the state government will implement ‘No-bag Day’ from the coming academic year.

“We have asked people to suggest a formula for the implementation of the Bagless Day. The Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) have already submitted a report and we have suggested a few changes to it. We will compile all suggestions and implement it from the coming academic year. We will see if we can hold ‘no school bag day’ weekly once or fortnightly,” Suresh, who was in the city on Saturday, said.

He suggested that during the No-bag Day, students will be engaged in various activities. He also revealed that considering the bulk burden on students’ shoulders, the department is planning to reduce the weight of school bags. “Opinions are being obtained in this regard and we will convene a meeting with 50-60 experts in the education field by next week to take a call on this,” he said.

He also revealed that the education department will launch a helpline to address grievances of students and parents which will be functional by March 31.