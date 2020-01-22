Senior BJP leader A Manju contests PLD Bank director post in Karnataka's Rudrapatna

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): Senior politician and former minister of Hassan district, A Manju, is contesting for the directorial post of a small bank functioning at the village level.

Manju, 66, is a native of Hanyalu in Arkalgud and a former district in-charge minister as well as senior BJP Leader who is contesting for the post of a director at primary cooperative agriculture and land development bank (PLD bank) from Rudrapatna constituency.

Interestingly, all eyes are at this election which has become one of high-voltage in the taluk where local people are surprised about Manju's decision to contest from village panchayat level for the post.

An important factor for that could be one Jayanna, who is a close relative of Manju and a rival candidate.

Hoysala, a loyalist of A Manju was recently elected unanimously as the director of PLD bank from Konanur constituency.

Manju started his political career from Arkalgud constituency. He contested assembly elections as an

independent candidate and then became minister of animal husbandry in Siddaramaiah cabinet.

Currently, he is one of the strong leaders in BJP.

Elections for the directorial post will be held on January 25 and six BJP supported candidates among 14 have already been unanimously elected as directors.