Vijayapura grape cultivators set to face sour season 

A majority of the plantation suffered disease which results in low yielding and less profit. 

Vijayapura grapes

The grapefruit and dry grapes are grown in this region have great demand in the international market.

VIJAYPURA: Vijayapura is known for growing delectable and thirst-quenching grapes not just here, but also in the international market. However, this season, the grape cultivators are likely to face a sour season as the yield is expected to lessen by 35 per cent due to diseases that occurred during post-monsoon. 

Over 13,400 hectares of grape plantation exist across the district, where no other districts in the state have such large hectare plantation of the same fruit, and the district is popularly known for its unique taste and deliciousness. 

The grapefruit and dry grapes are grown in this region have great demand in the international market. Every year without fail the grape will be exported to Middle-East, European and Australian countries.

Even after the monsoon, that is, in October this region received rain and had a cloudy climate this has resulted disease in the grape plants. The disease known as ‘Downy Mildew’, which is a common disease among the grape plants, it can destroy grape and vine vegetation. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Santosh Inamdar, Deputy Director of Department of Horticulture pointed that, “the symptoms of this disease are oil spots and a moldy cover or bright green spots found on the leaves, particularly when the temperature is below 18.3 degree Celsius. This also affected the flowering of the grape plant which results in fewer yields. As even after their rain season there was gloomy climate which led to disease in the grape plants.”

“We have taken necessary measures to prevent the disease using chemical applications mainly fungicides are used to control the fungus and also measures taken to eliminate humidity and moisture around impacted plants. A report has been sent to the higher authorities. However, no compensation will be provided for the grape loss that occurs under this disease,” stated DD Inamdar.

On average, six to seven tonnes of grapes will be grown per hectare in this region. This fiscal year the grape farming is increased by 400 hectares in the district. However, this season will be sour for the grape growers as the majority of the plantation suffered disease which results in low yielding and less profit. 

Abhaykumar Nandrekar, President of Karnataka Grape Growers Association, Vijayapura said, “It is not only the story of Vijayapura but also in Belagavi and Bagalkot which has meagre grape plantation. A survey has been made on the diseases that occurred this season in grape plants with the help of University of Horticultural Science students. The same report has been sent to the Chief Minister requesting to release the special grants and we hope that they will do the need,” stated Nandrekar.    

