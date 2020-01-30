Home States Karnataka

Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah finally moves out of official residence, BS Yediyurappa to move in

The Leader of the Opposition shifted to a government bungalow allotted to him near Shivananda Circle in the city.

Former Karnataka CM ​Siddaramaiah vacates his 'Cauvery' residence on Wednesday

Former Karnataka CM ​Siddaramaiah vacates his 'Cauvery' residence on Wednesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly two years after he demitted office, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday moved out of the chief minister’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru. The Leader of the Opposition shifted to a government bungalow allotted to him near Shivananda Circle in the city.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was waiting to move into his official residence soon after taking charge. In September 2019, the Public Works Department (PWD) had asked the Congress leader to vacate the house. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Yediyurappa is likely to move into the official residence in about two weeks. "Painting and minor repair works will be carried out before the CM moves in," sources said. 

Currently, the CM is functioning out of his office in Vidhana Soudha, the CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ on Kumara Krupa Road and his residence in Dollar’s Colony in Sanjay Nagar. ‘Cauvery’ is located adjacent to ‘Krishna’.

Siddaramaiah had moved into ‘Cauvery’ in 2013 when he took over as chief minister. Even after the Congress lost the 2018 assembly elections, he stayed on here as the Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy had not insisted that he vacate the official residence. While the Congress leader, who was appointed chairman of the Coalition Coordination Committee, continued to stay at the CM’s official residence, Kumaraswamy was functioning from his residence in South Bengaluru. He was also accused of working out of a star hotel.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah’s associates performed puja at the government bungalow where he moved in. The residence was earlier allotted to Kumaraswamy’s brother HD Revanna. He was PWD minister in the coalition government.

Catches a movie at Orion Mall

Siddaramaiah was at Orion Mall on Wednesday, watching a movie. Tired as he was after shifting home, he decided to entertain himself and off he drove to the multiplex at the invitation of director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar to watch the vernacular India vs England.

