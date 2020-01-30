Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to discuss Mahadayi water dispute with Union Water Resources Minister

The CM is heading to New Delhi to hold a meeting with the BJP Central leadership to give final shape to his cabinet before expanding it within the next two to three days.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the backdrop of the Goa state government’s efforts to stall Karnataka from drawing Mandovi river water under the Mahadayi project, the state government has decided to take up the issue with the Union Water Resources Minister in New Delhi on Thursday.

The state was awarded 13.42 tmc share of Mandovi water under the project by Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) on August 14, 2018. While asserting that his government is committed to resolving the Mahadayi tangle, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he already had discussions with the advocate general on the issue, and was trying to find alternatives.

In addition, Yediyurappa said he will call on the Water Resources Minister in New Delhi in an attempt to find a solution to the vexed water dispute with Goa. The problems being faced by the state with regard to implementation of the Mahadayi project will also be discussed during the meeting.

The CM is heading to New Delhi to hold a meeting with the BJP Central leadership to give final shape to his cabinet before expanding it within the next two to three days. He has already held three to four rounds of meetings with officials and other concerned leaders over the Mahadayi dispute in the past few months.

