Milk, curd prices to go up by Rs 2 from tomorrow in Karnataka

Though the Karnataka Milk Federation had sought a hike of Rs 3-4 per litre, CM BS Yediyurappa had reportedly agreed an increase of Rs 2 per litre.

Published: 31st January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Milk vendors

Image of milk vendors used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Get ready to pay Rs 2 more per litre for Nandini toned milk and also for one litre of curd from February 1. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) hiked prices for milk and curd on Thursday.

On average the KMF supplies 40 lakh litres of milk and six lakh litres of curd across the state. The last hike was in 2017 when KMF raised the price by Rs 2 per litre in Southern Karnataka and Re 1 per litre in North Karnataka. Currently, a litre of milk costs between Rs 35 and Rs 37 in the state. Now it has increased by Rs 2 respectively. The price of curd will be Rs 22 for one litre.

KMF had sought a hike of Rs 3-4 per litre. However chief minister BS Yediyurappa had reportedly agreed an increase of Rs 2 per litre. Balachandra Jarkiholi, KMF chairman said this was long-pending demand. There was demand to increase by Rs 4 per litre but the state government had agreed to an increase of Rs 2 to avoid placing a burden on people.

