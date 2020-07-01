STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to conduct sero-survey in Bengaluru, Udupi

After pilot study, entire Karnataka to be covered; to begin by July 15

Published: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Swabs of Covid suspects collected at BIMS Hospital, Belagavi on Tuesday | ashishkrishna H P

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 3On the lines of the ICMR sero-survey done across the country, the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department too is planning a similar sero-survey across the state, starting with Bengaluru and Udupi. The proposal put forth by the Covid-19 technical advisory committee has been accepted by the state government.

“The survey will cover specific sample sizes and include high-risk, medium-risk and low-risk groups. It will gauge the prevalence or spread of coronavirus in the state. After the pilot in Bengaluru and Udupi, we will expand it to the whole state. We wanted to start it from July beginning, but now we expect to start it around July 15. We will have to procure both rapid antibody test and RT-PCR kits for it,” said Dr Prakash B G, joint director, communicable diseases, Health and Family Welfare department.

Dr Pradeep, an epidemiologist from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, who is part of the COVID-19 expert committee advising the state government, explained the benefits of doing the sero-survey. “It will help us gauge if community transmission is happening. It will also help us look at the preparedness to deal with the pandemic. Another advantage is that it will help us evaluate our earlier estimates of how many cases we can expect in the coming months. It can help us detect hidden transmission as well,” he said.

“We are looking at three different groups. Low-risk refers to someone who is at home always, such as pregnant women, elderly, etc. High-risk is frontline workers in healthcare, police force, etc. Moderate risk is those in public places, like vendors, hawkers and salesmen in markets,” he added.

The ICMR sero-survey was done by the central government in Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Kalaburagi in May-end. It revealed that in Bengaluru and Kalaburgi, 0.25% of the surveyed population showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2 . For 83 districts surveyed across the country, the exposure rate was 0.73%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp