Karnataka private hospitals jump in with home isolation packages for COVID-19 patients  

The 7-day package which costs Rs 2,450 includes two times doctor consultation, 14 times remote vitals monitoring by nurse, one essential medical kit.

Published: 06th July 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the state government bringing in the home isolation protocol of Covid-19 cases, many private hospitals are offering “home isolation packages”. Patients will get treatment kits and virtual monitoring by nurses and doctors on a number of days, depending on the package opted for.

For instance, RXDX Hospital which has branches in Whitefield, Kadugodi, Siddapura and Malleswaram has brought in a basic package of 7 days, standard package of 11 days and extended package of 15 days. The 7-day package which costs Rs 2,450 includes two times doctor consultation, 14 times remote vitals monitoring by nurse, one essential medical kit.

The standard package which costs Rs 5,000 includes four times doctor consultation, 22 remote vital monitoring and one each of nutrition counselling, mental health counselling, physiotherapy and medical kit. The extended package, costing Rs 5,850, includes four times doctor consultation, 30 times nurse remote monitoring, the rest one time each and a medical kit.

Dr Sunita Maheshwari, Founder, RXDX Clinics, said, “Right now the government has stated they will initially do the tele-consultation and after it the patient can’t follow up with government  or private hospitals. Having the package in place will help the patients. We have already got many calls from resident apartment complexes on the packages.” Prakriya Hospital, Tumkur Road, has come out with a package of 7,10 and 14 days at a cost of Rs 10,000, Rs 12,000,Rs 16,000 which includes kits, video consultations, medication and more.

“With beds getting full across the city, home isolation is essential. We had introduced these packages, even before the government decided on home isolation. The idea is to assist those with mild symptoms. The patients will get a welcome call and we will  follow up cases. If need be, we will even get blood tests done and move them to designated hospitals,” said Dr Srinivas Chirukuri, CEO of Prakriya Hospitals.

Dr Manish Mattoo, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, “We will be introducing the packages next week. It will be a technology-enabled solution to monitor patients 24/7.” Similarly, even Brookefield Hospital in Kundalahalli has a package starting from Rs 449 per day and Apollo Hospital has introduced Project Kavach which will include basic and advanced packages.
 

