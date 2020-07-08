Ban on online classes for students of LKG to Class 5 stayed by Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the orders passed by the state government imposing a ban on online classes for students of LKG to Class 5 and putting restrictions on digital education for students of Class 6 to 10.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the interim order of stay after hearing a batch of petitions filed by parents and CBSE and ICSE schools.

The bench made it clear that the interim order should not be construed to make online classes compulsory or charge extra fees for conducting them.

The bench also said that state has to take steps to create facilities for students in rural areas.

The petitioners challenged the order passed by the state government on June 15 to ban online classes for students of LKG to Class 5.

They also challenged another order passed by the state government on June 27 to impose restrictions on conducting online classes for students of Class 6 to 10.