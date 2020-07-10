STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka sees grave rise in suicides post lockdown

Another precipitating factor impacting mental health amidst Covid-19 could be domestic violence, which is reported to have increased globally as several countries imposed lockdowns, she said.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SARS-CoV-2 virus has not just caused a worldwide pandemic that has claimed around 5.53 lakh lives so far, it also appears to have driven people to take their own lives due to fear, anxiety, stigma and depression. 

After the lockdown was lifted, Karnataka saw a worrying jump in the number of suicides. The number of such deaths rose by 23% in May to 1,127, and by 18% in June to 1,084, from an average of 912 suicides in the first three months of the year. In April, however, the number nearly halved to 477. But April was also the month during which the lockdown (announced on March 24) was complete, and everyone was at home -- which, experts say, could have prevented people with suicidal tendencies from taking their own lives.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organisation (WHO), South-East Asia Region, said stigma related to Covid-19 infection may lead to feelings of isolation and depression. Another precipitating factor impacting mental health amidst Covid-19 could be domestic violence, which is reported to have increased globally as several countries imposed lockdowns, she said.

“Hitting lives and livelihoods, the pandemic is causing fear, anxiety, depression and stress among people. Social distancing, isolation and coping with perpetually evolving and changing information about the virus has both triggered and aggravated existing and pre-existing mental health conditions, which need urgent attention,” she said.

Though preventable, suicide is a serious public health problem. Survivors of suicide attempts and their families often face stigma and discrimination in many forms. “The impact of suicide on families, friends and communities is devastating and far-reaching,” Dr Singh said. Early identification of mental health conditions, recognition of suicidal behaviours and appropriate management through a multi-sectoral approach is important, even as we continue to focus on arresting further spread of the pandemic, she said.
Dr H Chandrashekar, professor and head of the department of psychiatry at Victoria Hospital, said reasons for suicide are always multi-factored, combined, cumulative, unresolving and interrelated.

“There is grief everywhere now due to deaths related to Covid-19, and it may have an adverse effect on some. But people should be watchful of their family members, especially those who are in depression and have a history of suicide attempts. One should never ignore signs, like when someone says they feel like ending their life. They should not be left alone, and unconditional support needs to be given. Also, objects that could be used to commit suicide must be kept away from them,” Dr Chandrashekar said.

Dr B N Gangadhar, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), said, “People should understand that this (lockdown) is short-term and not only them but everyone is facing the same. They must focus on their work, spend time together with family members and engage in hobbies.”
With the pandemic still accelerating and impacting people in multiple ways, WHO has urged people to pay greater attention to mental health and suicide prevention. Suicide claims almost 8,00,000 lives every year globally, and is the leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years of age. Evidence shows that for each adult who dies by suicide, over 20 people survive attempts to do so.

