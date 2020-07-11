STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Karnataka govt too Bengaluru-centric in handling Covid’

The Federation of Farmers’ Organisations has urged the state government to set up isolation wards with ventilators at all taluk hospitals to meet any Covid emergencies.

An ambulance driver starts duty in Bengaluru early on Thursday morning | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Federation of Farmers’ Organisations has urged the state government to set up isolation wards with ventilators at all taluk hospitals to meet any Covid emergencies. As taluk hospitals lack facilities, patients are forced to depend on district hospitals that are already overburdened, Federation president Kurbur Shanthakumar said. He slammed the government for being too Bengaluru-centric, and said, “The government is focussing more on the capital, while people in rural areas are left to fend for themselves.”

He said it’s unfortunate that in-charge ministers of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan districts are deputed to monitor the situation in Bengaluru. These districts will suffer if these ministers get busy in Bengaluru. The government should withdraw the orders and direct the district ministers to camp in their respective districts, he added.

On the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he said many insurance companies are releasing advertisements appealing farmers to get their crops insured. “Why should farmers get crops insured when they are yet to get `600 crore for 2019-20,” he asked.Stating that around 12 lakh farmers have insured their crops, he said insurance companies are forcing farmers to go for insurance only to loot them.

