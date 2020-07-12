STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hundreds lose jobs as BEML subsidiary shuts its doors

VIL was manufacturing steel parts and spare equipment for the Railways and materials required in engineering industries.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Employees stand outside VIL gate

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A 57-year-old steel casting unit at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru, a subsidiary unit of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), is all set to shut down, leaving hundreds of its employees in the lurch. The Union Ministry of Defence, in its letter, intimated that it has accorded in-principle approval for the closure of Vignyan Industries Limited (VIL), triggering anxiety and uncertainty among its employees. The MoD has requested BEML to initiate the closure in accordance with the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines.

In 1963, Duggappa, an engineer in the Bhadravathy Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) with his friend Somshekarappa, started the company in Tarikere, using crowdfunding and personal investments. It was named Vigyan Industries Ltd in 1966.

VIL was manufacturing steel parts and spare equipment for the Railways and materials required in engineering industries. VIL Mazdoor Sangha secretary GS Satyanarayan said those who invested lakhs of rupees will be on the street and lives of regular and contractual workers will be in jeopardy. Regular workers should be transferred to BEML, he demanded. VIL Administrative Officer Rajashekaran said all companies running under BEML, including VIL,  are being closed as per government’s order and it is contemplated to give suitable compensation to the employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru BEML unemployed
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp