STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Southwest monsoon winds blow in from Bay of Bengal

Heavy rain over South, North Karnataka, while Malnad faces deficit 

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a strange twist in the monsoon tale this year. Monsoon winds are blowing in from the Bay of Bengal, instead of the Arabian Sea -- the first such anomaly to be observed -- and have left meteorologists foxed.The result is that South and North Interior Karnataka witnessed heavy rainfall this month, almost double the average amount of precipitation, while the Malnad region has seen deficit rainfall. This poses a serious threat to farmers.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), between July 1 and July 19, the average rainfall in the State should have been 165 mm, whereas it has crossed 179 mm. In the past 20 days, South and North Interior Karnataka received excess rainfall: While South Interior region received 78 mm of rainfall, as against the usual average of 45 mm, North Interior Karnataka received 104 mm rainfall, compared to the average of 67 mm. South Interior region includes Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru and other places, whereas North Interior region includes Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Raichur, Ballari and surrounding regions.

Meanwhile, the coastal and Malnad regions, which receive heavy rainfall in July, have seen lower precipitation. Malnad, which receives an average of 370 mm rain, received only 277 mm this year. Coastal Karnataka received 756 mm, while the average is 706 mm. Coastal Karnataka includes Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar, while Malnad region includes Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and surrounding districts. 

KSNDMC former director Srinivasa Reddy told TNIE that Southwest monsoon winds blow in from Arabian Sea (West to South). “For the first time, the winds are blowing in from Bay of Bengal (East to West), and South and North Karnataka are receiving good rainfall, but Malnad and coastal regions are not getting enough,” he said.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next two to three days. “Low-lying areas in many districts may see floods,’’ said KSNDMC scientist Sunil Gavaskar. The department has informed deputy commissioners of these districts.In 2019, Karnataka did not receive rain until July 29, and was about to declare “deficit rainfall” in most of the districts. But heavy rainfall between August 2 and August 10 changed the scenario. 

“This year, the monsoon was to hit North Karnataka in the second week of June, and farmers started sowing seeds. But with excess rainfall, moisture content will increase, and may damage crops,’’ Reddy said. Agriculture expert Prof Rajegowda said the heavy showers won’t have much effect now, but as the reservoirs fill up by August, the state might witness flooding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bay of Bengal monsoon Karnataka
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp