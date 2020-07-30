Savadi, Joshi rubbish talk of leadership change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other senior BJP leaders on Wednesday rubbished speculation over change of leadership in the State.

Savadi’s visit to New Delhi after his meeting with Governor Vajubhai Vala, and skipping the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Karnataka, had raised many eyebrows in political circles. “There is no discussion about leadership change and B S Yediyurappa will continue to be the Chief Minister. My visit to Delhi had nothing to do with politics as I was there to meet Union ministers for transport department work,” Savadi, who is also Transport Minister, told TNIE on Wednesday.

Terming as “sheer coincidence” his Delhi visit on the day the government celebrated its first anniversary, and meeting the Governor a day before taking off to Delhi, the Deputy CM said that Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar had given him an appointment on Monday and he had informed the Chief Minister about it on Thursday.

“My meeting with the Governor was a courtesy call after his heart operation. I had sought an appointment earlier, but it was delayed as he was not meeting anyone for a few days,” Savadi said. On his meeting party president JP Nadda in New Delhi, the DyCM clarified that he had gone to greet him as the party had completed one year of governance in Karnataka, and there was no discussion about cabinet expansion or any other issue.

Union minister Joshi, too, termed the speculation over leadership change as rumours. “Yediyurappa is doing a wonderful job and giving able administration. He will complete his term as CM. I don’t know how the rumours spread, it could be by the media,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said he was very happy working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is an opportunity and I am grateful,” he said, and rubbished reports about his meeting party MLAs in Karnataka.

Sources said that after Savadi, Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle, too, had gone to meet party leaders in New Delhi as the party may replace some ministers, mostly from North Karnataka districts, during the cabinet reshuffle. At least two of the recently nominated MLCs are expected to make it to the cabinet, sources said, adding that MLC Bharati Shetty, who has worked for several years for the party, could replace Jolle, and disgruntled Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti is also likely to get a look-in.

Jolle was in Delhi along with her husband Annasaheb Jolle, BJP MP from Chikkodi constituency, apparently to meet senior leaders to retain her post. Meanwhile, commenting on Savadi’s visit to Delhi, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is reported to have said in Belagavi, “Let Savadi become chief minister if the top position is in his fate.”