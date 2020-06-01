FIR filed against Padarayanapura corporator Imran Pasha for assembling unlawfully

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JJ Nagar police have registered an FIR against Padarayanapura BBMP ward corporator Imran Pasha and his followers, for assembling unlawfully while he was being shifted to a hospital on Saturday.

High drama prevailed when BBMP health officials reached the corporator’s residence on Saturday to shift him to a hospital, after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Based on a complaint filed by health officials, the police have booked the corporator and his followers for unlawful assembly, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life and disobedience to quarantine rule.

Police said the corporator had behaved irresponsibly despite knowing that he was infected with covid and had moved around in public, posing danger to others. “No action can be taken against him now as he is in quarantine. Only after he recovers and is discharged from the hospital, we will initiate further action,” an official said.