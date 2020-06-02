STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social distancing goes for a toss at BJP event to felicitate Karnataka minister Sriramulu

Health Minister Sriramulu who advises the public to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers himself did not wear a mask

Published: 02nd June 2020 05:45 PM

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Social distancing norms framed by the World Health Organisation and the department of health and family welfare went for a toss at an event organised to conduct Ganga Pooja at the river Vedavathi in Parashurampura in Chitradurga district.

Supporters of Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu who arranged for a felicitation at Parashurampura got a mega garland made from apples and lime and garlanded him using a crane. During the event, BJP leaders of the district showed little regard for social distancing.

Interestingly, Health Minister Sriramulu who advises the public to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers himself did not wear a mask. Chitradurga MLA G H Thippareddy, MP A Narayanaswamy and many other leaders also didn't wear masks.

It can be recalled that Sriramulu and Challakere Congress MLA T Raghumurthy were instrumental in getting 0.50 TMC feet of water released to the water starved tanks of Challakere and Molakalmuru taluks. Sriramulu came to visit the Challakere taluk to conduct Ganga Pooja for the various barrages on the course of the Vedavathi river.

At a time when more than 30 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at BCM hostel complex in Challakere and the neighbouring taluk of Kalyanadurgam has a number of cases, the acts of the minister have been criticised by a large section of people.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Raghumurthy questioned whether there is any difference in social distancing norms for the BJP and others.

He said when the pandemic is spreading in the state, such a procession and felicitation was unwarranted. He also feared that the disease could spread among the public who were present at the function.

