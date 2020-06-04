STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politics after all: Congress wants BSY govt to stay

Will work to advantage of Cong in next poll; Siddu, DKS uncertain about power equation

Published: 04th June 2020

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s own party MLAs seem to be cooking up a rebellion against him, his government seems to be receiving wishes for long life from an unlikely entity – the Congress. Despite their differences, the Congress leaders seem to be united in their stance that the longer Yediyurappa stays in power, the better for them in the next assembly election.

The Congress leaders –whether those in KPCC president D K Shivakumar camp or those in CLP  chief Siddaramaiah’s camp – opine that it’s best not to disrupt the Yediyurappa government. “Shivakumar has just taken charge as KPCC chief and needs at least two years to cement himself among workers and leaders. If elections are held shortly, they may not be favourable to him,” said a Congress party office-bearer from Shivakumar’s camp.

Shivakumar’s ardent supporters in the party believe that any disruption in government now may stall his plans of emerging as the Chief Minister candidate. In the Siddaramaiah camp, the mood is that of wait and watch. “Many disgruntled BJP MLAs have approached me to speak about their woes. There is indeed dissidence in the BJP and this will continue. If the government falls on its own, then we are not responsible,” Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday. 

Sources from his inner circle, however, said  that the bigger reason dissuading Siddaramaiah from taking advantage of the rebellion is his lack of trust in those BJP MLAs said to be approaching him. Moreover, with uncertainty looming over how much power Shivakumar would wield among workers and leaders, Siddaramaiah is said to be weighing in the support he will get from cadres.

Even as Congress insiders insist that they don’t see benefits in disrupting the Yediyurappa government, BJP leaders are wary of frequent meetings between its dissenting MLAs and leaders of the Congress. “The government is running smoothly whether it is Covid-19 management, migrant management or economic activities,” said Lehar Singh Siroya, BJP MLC. “It would be better for Siddaramaiah if he paid attention to his party MLAs rather than entertain BJP legislators,” he said.

