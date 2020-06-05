STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Over 3.3 lakh migrants have left by trains and buses from Karnataka

The 217 Shramik Specials run from Karnataka have facilitated the departure of 3,07, 661 migrants while the 933 buses run by KSRTC have helped 25,431 leave Bengaluru.

Published: 05th June 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special Train

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 3.33 lakh migrants have travelled from Karnataka to different parts of the country up to June 1. The 217 Shramik Specials run from Karnataka have facilitated the departure of 3,07, 661 migrants while the 933 buses run by KSRTC have helped 25,431 leave the City, reveal statistics furnished by the State government. 

The South Western Railway has facilitated the maximum number to leave the City (2,77,667) by running 192 trains from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru Railway Divisions while Southern Railway ran 21 trains from Mangaluru to help 25,134 leave while the Konkan Railway helped 4,860 from Udipi and Karwar go home. 

Among those departing by the 933 Inter-state buses, the maximum number (12428) left by 474 buses organised in that direction to Tamil Nadu followed by Rajasthan which had less than half the number departing. The other States which had a good number leaving were Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. 

However, all those who have left is less than half of those who have registered to leave the State. "Just on the Seva Sindhu portal, 7,04,779 migrants have registered to leave to their hometowns. Migrants from Bengaluru Urban topped those who wanted to go with 4,03,377. Those from Bengaluru Rural were a far second with 52,540 opting to leave followed by Dakshin Kannada, Kolar and Belagavi," informed a State government official 

The maximum number wanted to leave to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, he added. A good number also wanted to leave to Jharkhand and Odisha, he added. 

Food, water and sanitation arrangements were made at five mustering centers in the City, he explained. "Migrant workers are intimated in advance to assemble here before their departure through Shramik Special trains," he said. BIEC for Bihar and Jharkhand workers, Tripura Vasini in Palace Grounds for Uttar Pradesh, Manpho Convention Centre for West Bengal, Bengaluru Main Palace for North East Staes and KTPO for Odisha, the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
karnataka migrants shramik special train
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp