Over 3.3 lakh migrants have left by trains and buses from Karnataka

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 3.33 lakh migrants have travelled from Karnataka to different parts of the country up to June 1. The 217 Shramik Specials run from Karnataka have facilitated the departure of 3,07, 661 migrants while the 933 buses run by KSRTC have helped 25,431 leave the City, reveal statistics furnished by the State government.

The South Western Railway has facilitated the maximum number to leave the City (2,77,667) by running 192 trains from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru Railway Divisions while Southern Railway ran 21 trains from Mangaluru to help 25,134 leave while the Konkan Railway helped 4,860 from Udipi and Karwar go home.

Among those departing by the 933 Inter-state buses, the maximum number (12428) left by 474 buses organised in that direction to Tamil Nadu followed by Rajasthan which had less than half the number departing. The other States which had a good number leaving were Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

However, all those who have left is less than half of those who have registered to leave the State. "Just on the Seva Sindhu portal, 7,04,779 migrants have registered to leave to their hometowns. Migrants from Bengaluru Urban topped those who wanted to go with 4,03,377. Those from Bengaluru Rural were a far second with 52,540 opting to leave followed by Dakshin Kannada, Kolar and Belagavi," informed a State government official

The maximum number wanted to leave to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, he added. A good number also wanted to leave to Jharkhand and Odisha, he added.

Food, water and sanitation arrangements were made at five mustering centers in the City, he explained. "Migrant workers are intimated in advance to assemble here before their departure through Shramik Special trains," he said. BIEC for Bihar and Jharkhand workers, Tripura Vasini in Palace Grounds for Uttar Pradesh, Manpho Convention Centre for West Bengal, Bengaluru Main Palace for North East Staes and KTPO for Odisha, the official said.