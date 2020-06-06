Avoid coming to Udupi from Mumbai: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Just about a month after urging Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to allow people to travel from Mumbai to Udupi during the pandemic lockdown, Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje appealed to Udupi-origin people staying in the country’s financial capital to “avoid visiting the district in large numbers”. With the number of Covid-19 cases going up rapidly in the district, most of them being Mumbai returnees, she said on Friday, “There are sufficient beds to tackle Covid-19 now. But if more people decide to travel to Udupi from Mumbai, arrangements for quarantine would be a challenge.”

