Avoid coming to Udupi from Mumbai: Shobha Karandlaje

With the number of Covid-19 cases going up rapidly in the district, most of them being Mumbai returnees, she said on Friday, “There are sufficient beds to tackle Covid-19 now.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje (Photo | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Just about a month after urging Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to allow people to travel from Mumbai to Udupi during the pandemic lockdown, Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje appealed to Udupi-origin people staying in the country’s financial capital to “avoid visiting the district in large numbers”. With the number of Covid-19 cases going up rapidly in the district, most of them being Mumbai returnees, she said on Friday, “There are sufficient beds to tackle Covid-19 now. But if more people decide to travel to Udupi from Mumbai, arrangements for quarantine would be a challenge.” 
 

