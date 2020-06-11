Karnataka to stay the course despite U-turn by WHO

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, which has officially said that at least 97 per cent of its 3,108 active Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, will continue with its strategies for tackling the pandemic despite the World Health Organisation now saying that asymptomatic patients can spread the infection. The WHO is facing flak for its flip-flop in the fight against Covid-19, specially after it retracted its earlier observation that asymptomatic patients cannot spread the infection.

The number of Covid-19-positive cases in Karnataka suddenly spiked over the last few days after the influx of migrants from high-prevalence states, including Maharashtra. In many districts, including Udupi, which saw a sudden surge in cases, asymptomatic individuals were sent home from institutional quarantine almost a week before their test results returned positive, thereby increasing the risk of them spreading the virus among members of their families and the community, especially senior citizens.

Admitting that people were sent home before the test results arrived, a Health Department official said they were admitted to hospital after their report came positive, almost a week after they were sent home. This was done based on Central guidelines. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is at the forefront of Karnataka’s fight against the pandemic, however was more cautious. “It is good news that more than 97 per cent of the active cases are asymptomatic.

But there is no conclusive evidence that asymptomatic patients don’t transmit infection, nor is there any way to differentiate between pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic ones. We must continue to keep vigil,” he said. “The WHO should have concluded the study before making statements, as everyone is already in panic. Their intention may have been good and they may have said it to spread positive vibes, but they should have waited for studies to be concluded on this,” he told TNIE.

However, Dr Sudhakar and Dr M K Sudharshan, Chairman, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, felt that the chances of asymptomatic patients spreading the virus are remote. “Let us have trust and confidence in our expertise and faith in our government, let us believe in our local data. Our final decision will be based on this,” Dr Sudarshan said. The minister iterated that despite the WHO flip-flop, the government will continue taking precautions and there will be no change in its disease management strategy, as all aspects have been factored in.