STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to stay the course despite U-turn by WHO

Though the state has 97% of asymptomatic cases, minister says there will be no change in strategy after world body changes stand

Published: 11th June 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka, which has officially said that at least 97 per cent of its 3,108 active Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, will continue with its strategies for tackling the pandemic despite the World Health Organisation now saying that asymptomatic patients can spread the infection. The WHO is facing flak for its flip-flop in the fight against Covid-19, specially after it retracted its earlier observation that asymptomatic patients cannot spread the infection.

The number of Covid-19-positive cases in Karnataka suddenly spiked over the last few days after the influx of migrants from high-prevalence states, including Maharashtra. In many districts, including Udupi, which saw a sudden surge in cases, asymptomatic individuals were sent home from institutional quarantine almost a week before their test results returned positive, thereby increasing the risk of them spreading the virus among members of their families and the community, especially senior citizens.

Admitting that people were sent home before the test results arrived, a Health Department official said they were admitted to hospital after their report came positive, almost a week after they were sent home. This was done based on Central guidelines. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is at the forefront of Karnataka’s fight against the pandemic, however was more cautious. “It is good news that more than 97 per cent of the active cases are asymptomatic.

But there is no conclusive evidence that asymptomatic patients don’t transmit infection, nor is there any way to differentiate between pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic ones. We must continue to keep vigil,” he said. “The WHO should have concluded the study before making statements, as everyone is already in panic. Their intention may have been good and they may have said it to spread positive vibes, but they should have waited for studies to be concluded on this,” he told TNIE.

However, Dr Sudhakar and Dr M K Sudharshan, Chairman, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, felt that the chances of asymptomatic patients spreading the virus are remote. “Let us have trust and confidence in our expertise and faith in our government, let us believe in our local data. Our final decision will be based on this,” Dr Sudarshan said. The minister iterated that despite the WHO flip-flop, the government will continue taking precautions and there will be no change in its disease management strategy, as all aspects have been factored in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
karnataka coronavirus
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp