STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Poachers shoot one of their own in Karnataka forest mistaking him for wild animal

Hearing the rustling of leaves, the poachers fired in the dark thinking it was an animal. However on hearing Mustaq's screams, they realised their mistake and rushed him to a hospital in Hubballi.

Published: 15th June 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Injured Mustaq taken to the hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | Express)

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Five men who went hunting ended up shooting a member of their own group mistaking him for a wild animal in Mundgod taluk, exposing the poaching incidents going on in the forest areas here.

Police said Suleman, Mukkamal, Ahmed, Ismail and Mustaq, all businessmen and residents of Malagi village, had gone hunting in a forest area under the cover of darkness. One of them, Mustaq, separated from the group and started looking for animals on his own. 

Hearing the rustling of leaves nearby, the poachers fired in the dark thinking it was an animal. However on hearing Mustaq's screams, they realised their mistake and rushed him to a hospital in Hubballi. He was injured badly in the chest. 

According to Basavaraj Mabanur, Sub Inspector, Mundgod, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at around 1.30 am. “They brought their injured companion to the local hospital first from where the police got the information. All of them have been arrested,” he said.

According to the police, the accused were trying to convince the doctors that he got injured by mistake, but one of them spilled the beans.

The Mundgod Police has registered a complaint in this connection. Police have seized a country made gun used by the poachers.

However, Gopala Krishna, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Yellapur said that none of these people arrested by police are listed as poachers. When questioned about the action to be taken to prevent such incidents, the DCF said the police can also book people under the Wildlife Act. “They will take necessary action,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
poachers Karwar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp