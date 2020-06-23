STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

I-Day prediction: War room says Karnataka will see 25k active cases

Earlier forecast of 2L cases downsized; Growth rate depends on human behaviour, awareness

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Independence Day, celebrations are likely to be muted. The Karnataka Covid-19 war room anticipates 20,000 to 25,000 active cases across the State by mid-August, as against an earlier projection by some experts of a whopping 2 lakh cases by then. 

This data was released by the state war room. Munish Moudgil, in charge of the war room, said, “The expected active cases by August 15 is 20,000-25,000, however, it is extremely difficult to make accurate projections, particularly beyond 15-20 days, as it is dependent on the behaviour of individual citizens as well as action points the state government takes.”

Active cases are those which currently test positive and are under treatment. As of Monday, there were 3,523 active cases in Karnataka, and it is this number the Covid-19 war room anticipates going up to 25,000 by mid-August.Simply put, the number of active cases is arrived at by subtracting the sum of those discharged so far, and the total number of deaths, from the tally. The total number of those who tested positive since the first case was reported on March 8 is 9,399, and includes those who have recovered.

Moudgil said that in July, the number of active cases is expected to reach 10,000. But he pointed out that such projections are very sensitive — if the daily growth rate is 3 per cent, the tally by mid-August would be 17,000. But if growth rate is 4 per cent, the number of cases would reach 25,000 in about 50-60 days.

He said that every successful effort to reduce growth rate would exponentially reduce numbers. “But conversely, we could pay heavily for any slip-up,” he said. Preventive measures could make a huge difference too. “Citizens can make a major difference by masking up, washing hands and observing hygiene and social distancing practices,” he said.

Some of the preventive 
action points are to trace all contacts of Covid patients within 24 hours and effectively quarantine them, quarantine every interstate arrival for 14 days, increase both quantity and quality of testing, besides selecting and testing vulnerable and infectious groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day Karnataka  Covid-19
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp