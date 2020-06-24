STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

More than eight lakh students to appear in Karnataka SSLC exam amid coronavirus scare

While a few neighbouring states have given promotion to the 10th standard students due to the virus scare, the Karnataka government decided to hold the exam from June 25 to July 3.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid the coronavirus scare in the state, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is set to hold the 10th standard exam from Thursday with precautionary measures in place.

The exam was supposed to take place on March 27 but due to the lockdown it was postponed.

While a few neighbouring states have given promotion to the 10th standard students due to the virus scare, the Karnataka government decided to hold the exam from June 25 to July 3.

"We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of the children in association with the home department and the health department," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

"This examination is not a prestige issue for the government. This is the challenge we are accepting as our duty," he said.

As many as 8,48,203 students would appear for the examination at 2,879 exam centres, education department officials said, adding that each examination hall would have only 18 to 20 students.

According to the education minister, adequate arrangements such as sanitisers and providing of masks have been made at the centres.

He requested students to bring with them water bottles from home.

For those who fail to bring it, water has been arranged at the centres.

Kumar said the police department would handle the safety and security arrangements whereas the health department would take care of sanitising the examination halls.

"We will sanitise the exam halls everyday after the exams are over. In addition to it, every examination centre will have physical education teachers deployed to ensure social distancing among the students," Kumar said.

He said the photocopy centres, computer centres and cyber cafes in the vicinity of the exam centres would remain shut till the exams are over.

Another important decision as per the standard operating procedure, which has been taken, is about the transportation of every child in every exam centre in the state, Kumar added.

There would be free buses for students till the examination centres if they show their hall tickets.

There would be free bus travel also available for children coming from Kasaragod in Kerala to Sulya in Karnataka from the inter-state border to the exam centres, the minister said.

According to him, special sitting arrangements in separate rooms have been made for children with fever where they would be given N95 masks.

The supervisors would also get N95 masks and sanitisers, he added.

The minister said the decision to hold exams was taken after getting nod from the Union Home Ministry and the Human Resource Development Ministry.

"We are conducting this examination after consulting many political, social, religious leaders, education experts and parents," he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy wished the students appearing for the SSLC exam good luck.

In his message, Yediyurappa said, "The government has initiated all measures to conduct the examination smoothly."

He appealed to the students to follow the guidelines of the state government such as the use of masks and sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"Face this important exam of your academic career with confidence and succeed without any fear. May you have a bright future," the Chief minister tweeted.

While greeting the children appearing for the exam, Siddaramaiah told the government to live up to the faith reposed by the parents on it.

Kumaraswamy, in his video message, asked the students to be careful about the coronavirus in view of community spread of coronavirus in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka SSLC Exams
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp