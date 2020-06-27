STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alarm bells go off at CM’s home office Krishna-Kaveri

The CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ and residence ‘Kaveri’ are out of bounds for 48 hours, with two more persons -- a policeman and a garden maintenance worker -- testing positive on Friday.

Karnataka CM, BSY, BS Yeddiyurappa

File photo of Karnataka CM addressing a presser at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ and residence ‘Kaveri’ are out of bounds for 48 hours, with two more persons -- a policeman and a garden maintenance worker -- testing positive on Friday. The two patients were packed off for treatment, and their families were quarantined. The number of Covid-19 cases at the CM’s home office and residence has risen to six, with four having testing positive on Thursday -- two police officials, one fireman and one electrician. A special meeting was held to discuss the alarming situation and measures to contain the problem, attended by police, health and CMO officials, sources added. 

CM BS Yediyurappa and his family members, however, have tested negative. Monitoring has became more stringent in the VIP area.    Sources said the two men who tested positive are aged 27 and 57. The authorities are making inquiries to find out who had come in contact with these two cases and the previous four patients, so as to ensure better safeguards. 

While the policeman was on duty at the main gate, the garden worker was mostly active in adjoining Anugraha. It is said that the CM never uses the gate, and instead takes a smaller gate between Krishna and Kaveri. The threat perception to CM B S Yediyurappa was also discussed, and a full-fledged inquiry is on to find out how these six people caught the infection, sources said. Yediyurappa has been briefed about the strict anti-Covid measures taken by his security team, and all guidelines and rules are being followed carefully. 

