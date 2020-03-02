Pro-Pakistan slogan on Kalaburagi house sparks tension

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Tension prevailed in the Haft Gumbaz locality of Kalaburagi after the slogan – ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ – was found written on a wall of a house on Sunday.

Along with the phrase hailing the neighbouring country, some ‘vulgar’ words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also found scribbled across the wall of the house belonging to one Kishan Rao Hagaragundagi. On learning about this, BJP women activists, led by district unit president, Divya Hagaragi staged a demonstration in front of Chowk police station, demanding speedy arrest of the miscreants. Addressing activists, Divya blamed police for their inaction and silence on such ‘anti-national’ activities.

“Even when AIMIM leader Waris Pathan delivered a hate speech in Kalaburagi on February 15, police did not register a case voluntarily. Only after a complaint was lodged, did they book a case against him,” she said.

Based on the complaint of Manoj Chaudhary, who resides in the said house as a tenant, police have registered a sedition case against unknown persons. Police rushed to the spot immediately and removed the writings.