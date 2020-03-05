Karnataka heightens vigil as more suspect cases surface

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID-19 affected persons seeing a sudden sharp rise in the country, Karnataka has stepped up surveillance and also sent out messages on social media to prevent rumour-mongering by threatening to press charges.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said two Indians returning from Saudi Arabia and Japan were found to be symptomatic and have been isolated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru. In all, five people, including the Hyderabad techie’s roommate and a co-worker, are also isolated at RGICD as on Wednesday. While the test reports of three returned negative, the results of two others are awaited.

Meanwhile, three people showing COVID-19 symptoms were admitted at Bidar Institute of Medical Science on Wednesday.

Two of them had returned from Abu Dhabi and Qatar over a week ago, but started showing symptoms only lately. They are being treated at the isolation wards attached to the institute.