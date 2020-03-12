Crisis-hit Congress bets big on troubleshooter DK Shivakumar

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: In what seems like an appointment borne out of a crisis, the Congress appointed Shivakumar as KPCC president. As the Madhya Pradesh government totters, the party chose its trusted ‘troubleshooter’ for the top job, considering that 19 of its disgruntled MLAs from that state are still in Bengaluru. But loyal Shivakumar supporters questioned, ‘’Weren’t they thinking of him before this?’’



Nevertheless, Congress workers and supporters rejoiced, saying that the appointment is a shot in the arm for the party to get back to power. The Congress’ vote share, which had gone up by 1.5 per cent in the state in 2018, as compared to the 2013 election, had dipped precariously in the Vokkaliga strongholds where the JDS had reigned supreme. Shivakumar’s appointment is expected to help the Congress in those segments as the Vokkaliga strongman has considerable clout among the community members.

Pointing out that Shivakumar had been tasked with winning elections in many parts of the state — Ballari, Shivamogga, Kundgol, Gundlupet — his supporters said very few Vokkaliga leaders have a pan-Karnataka appeal. The party too needed a strong leader after 14 of its MLAs left the party and joined the BJP, bringing down the coalition government.

What does his appointment mean for the ruling BJP? With the consolidation of two major caste groups — the Vokkaligas and Kurubas — along with traditional Congress votes, the saffron party’s chances, despite enjoying support of the Lingayats, appear blighted.Shivakumar tweeted, “We will work unitedly to bring the Congress back to power in Karnataka.’’

Shivakumar, who turns 58 in about two months, has been through the rough and tumble of politics. He has remained a Gandhi family loyalist, despite the alleged allurements dangled by the BJP central leadership while he was being investigated by the income tax department and Enforcement Directorate. This is not Shivakumar’s first stint at the helm of party affairs. He served as working president between 2008-10 when RV Deshpande was president. It was during this time that they held a padayatra to Ballari over the mining scandal and went on to win the assembly election. JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Shivakumar, but he might see the rise of another Vokkaliga power centre as a threat to his party, which depends solely on the Vokkaliga votes. For starters, Ramesh Babu, who quit the JDS as national secretary, could join the Congress.

