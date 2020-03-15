STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Footfall dips at Chitradurga fort, ASI conducts sensitisation programme on COVID-19

Along with this, our staff was directed to inform the tourists to wear masks and be sensitised about flu and steps to be taken in case of emergencies.

Chitradurga fort

Chitradurga fort

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: In efforts to spread awareness about COVID-19 the Archaeological Survey of India (Sub-Office) (ASI) in association with the department of tourism has taken up a sensitisation programme at Rock Fort Chitradurga.

In the backdrop of the coronavirus, the footfall in the fort has come down drastically from approximately 600 visitors every day to 100 at present. This has not only reduced the revenue generated at the fort but also damaged the business of the vendors in and around the fort, mainly that of the eateries, juice stall and other business.

With the state government imposing a ban on shopping malls, schools, cinema halls, and public gatherings at various places, the number of visitors at Chitradurga has also come down drastically in the fort, which is a major place of attraction. Apart from this fort, the number of tourists at Jogimatti forest, Aadu Malleshwara mini zoo has also come down. However, none of the tourist spots were closed.

Speaking to TNIE ASI official Kishore Reddy said, "The first and foremost thing we did was to sensitise our staff on the way we should work in the wake of coronavirus spreading rapidly. He instructed them to wear masks, use sanitizer, and wash their hands regularly."

Along with this, our staff was directed to inform the tourists to wear masks and be sensitised about flu and steps to be taken in case of emergencies. We have been successful in our works, he added.

Footfall dips

When asked about the footfall in the fort and other ASI monitored monuments in the district, Kishore Reddy said, "In the fort, the footfall that used to be in the range of 400-600 per day has come down drastically to 100-150 since the last one week, and this is due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

He also said that the Archaeological Survey of India in association with department of tourism and department of health and family welfare is conducting programmes to sensitise tourists about COVID-19. All information including precautions to be taken will be shared with them.

