STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hassan scientist part of EU’s corona vaccine research team

Mahadesh Prasad has been carrying out research activities to find a vaccine for Covid-19 which has so far claimed thousands of lives across the world, sources said.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mahadesh Prasad

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: The European Taskforce formed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct research on developing a vaccine for Covid-19 has a Karnataka connection. Mahadesh Prasad, a young scientist from Arkalgud of Hassan district, is part of a research team of scientists formed by the taskforce. The EU Taskforce has formed 10 research teams to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

Mahadesh Prasad has been carrying out research activities to find a vaccine for Covid-19 which has so far claimed thousands of lives across the world, sources said. Mahesh did his primary, secondary and high school education in Kannada medium and PU Science and B.Sc from government first grade colleges in Arkalgud and Hassan, respectively.

Later, he went to Mysuru where he completed M.Sc in Biochemistry at Manasagangothri. Prasad was a post-doctoral research student of Pennsylvania University for sometime and currently, he is serving as scientist in the department of virology and chemotherapy, University of Leuven, Belgium.  

Mahadesh had returned to India for a brief period and served a couple of years here following a call given by Narendra Modi to Indian scientists to work in the country. Prasad bagged the young scientist award in 2016 for his outstanding achievements in research. He went to Linkoping in Sweden where he joined as research scientist at Post-doctoral Research Centre at the University Hospital.

The vice-chancellor of Linkoping has recommended Prasad to be part of the 10 research teams of the taskforce to find a vaccine for coronavirus following a call by the WHO. Mahadesh Prasad has been recognised as one of the topmost scientists in the world and heading a scientists’ team for one-and-half-months.

His brother Komal Prasad is also a scientist and part of a 20-scientists team researching on cancer. According to Mahadesh Prasad, the diseases like Covid-19 shouldn’t enter countries like India where density of population is high compared to other countries.

“We are hopeful of finding a remedy for Covid-19 and have succeeded in the first stage. We need a minimum of six months for accurate results. It will be recognised globally after a series of researches,” he said.

“Coronavirus cannot be cured by consuming garlic or any other herbal medicine. As per a global report, diseases like Covid-19 affect elderly people quickly. The need of the hour is to maintain hygiene and take precautionary measures,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vaccine coronavirus European Union
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp