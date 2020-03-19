Bhadravathi excavations reveal megalithic past

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BHADRAVATHI: Periodic and ongoing excavations in various sites of Shivamogga district have revealed a rich megalithic past that dates back anywhere between 1,200-1,000 BCE. Apart from Tirthahalli and Hosanagara taluks, the recent discovery of Menhirs (standing stones) in a forest land in Bhadravathi taluk shows this rich past and the need to preserve and take pride in it. Megaliths are usually found in Peninsular India and many are still waiting to be excavated.

When TNIE visited this spot in Bhadravathi taluk -– the Menhir was found in one corner located inside a patch of forest land with a fence around it. The local people are unaware of such a pre-historic site in their vicinity -- - the 7.5-foot-tall stone has stood the test of time amid changing land patterns and urbanisation. Although yet to be radio-carbon dated, it is estimated to be more than 3,000 years old. Around this standing stone one can also see a big natural rock which means it must have been cut on this.

According to Shejeshwar R, Assistant Director, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Shivamogga, there have been discoveries of megalithic sites in the Malnad region and this particular Menhir was found inside a forest land just next to the VISL land in Hosananjapura village in Bhadravathi taluk.

“The Menhir has been in existence for a long time amidst the villagers and earlier settlements and is in fact, a burial stone. Menhirs usually slant towards the right side. There is also a big natural stone in the same place and we need to study this site in detail,” said Shejeshwar R, Assistant Director, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Shivamogga.

Megalithic structures are usually monuments built of ‘great stones’ either for burial purpose (such as dolmen, cists or burial chambers) or having commemorative or ritualistic associations.

However, there are many questions regarding the usage of Menhirs by the ancient people. It clearly shows even in those days that people were attached to one place and further, used to follow some kind of ritualistic or ceremonial lifestyle.

These stone structures were put together without using any kind of binding material. They were usually away from human habitations and therefore, have usually been found in forests. He says there is a large group of 26-30 standing stones at Baise in Hosanagara taluk. These have been well researched and studied. Researchers have concluded that one of the stone alignments showed it may have been an ancient astronomical observatory.

Another important finding has been at Arehalli in Tirthhalli taluk inside a forest area. In fact, the discovery of megalithic sites in Malenadu region is considered significant as it reveal the complexity of the megalithic culture in the South.