STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Soon, take a boat ride around Srirangapatna fort

Development of sports tourism and private companies adopting tourist destinations under CSR were also discussed during the assembly session.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, people will be able to go on boat rides in the lake outside the Srirangapatna Fort. The state tourism department is doing this to attract people to the historic site, said Tourism Minister C T Ravi.

Srirangapatna Fort is located in Mandya district — a drive of about two-and-a-half hours from Bengaluru. It was built by Thimmanna Nayaka in 1454 and became prominent during the rule of Tipu Sultan. The river Cauvery surrounds the fort on one side.

The fort’s surroundings need to cleaned and a trench has to be dug to allow Cauvery water to flow in for boating.Minister Ravi said a trench will be built to surround the fort, where water will be flowed for boating. A sum of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this, he said, adding that the Archeology Department will take up the work. The matter is pending before the PWD for technical approval. “We have chosen Srirangapatna and 20 other destinations to improve. If needed, we will seek funds from the Centre,’’ Ravi said, adding that the total cost for the project is Rs 98 crore.Development of sports tourism and private companies adopting tourist destinations under CSR were also discussed during the assembly session.

‘No funds to develop stadiums’
Bengaluru: Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister CT Ravi in Wednesday’s assembly session said his department needs at least Rs 380 crore to upgrade and provide basic amenities to all district and taluk stadiums. There are 29 district stadiums and another 117 at taluk. “We need Rs 147 crore to develop district stadiums and Rs 234 crore for taluk stadiums, but we do not have sufficient funds. Only Rs 11.4 crore has been allotted in the budget - what can I do?’’ he questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp