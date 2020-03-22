Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border closed, PU II students worried

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALORE: Scores of second PU students from Kerala, who have their exams going on, are worried as the government has closed the Karnataka-Kerala border checkpost at Talapady stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With six positive cases reported in Kasargod on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh completely suspended vehicular movement along the border with Kerala. Of the 17 border routes between DK and Kerala, vehicular traffic has been banned along 16 of them from Saturday midnight.

Scores of students travel either by train or public transport buses from Kasargod to Mangaluru to attend exams. Kittel Memorial PU College Principal Vittala A said, “Despite the ban, a few students, who had to appear for the examination, travelled by train and some came on their own vehicles. While returning, they can cross the Talapady checkpost.” Tayyab, a second PU student from Kerala, said they were unaware of the border closure.

“Some of my classmates who knew about the vehicle ban have come to their relatives’ houses in Mangaluru,” he said. Education Minister Suresh Kumar clarified on Friday that the II PU annual examinations will be held as per earlier schedule.

Director of Dakshina Kannada Department of Pre-University Education Mohammed Imtiyaz said, “Students arriving from border areas, especially Kasargod, will not face any inconvenience as vehicles are allowed through the Talapady checkpost under precautionary measures,” he said. Meanwhile, Kodagu has blocked all road links to Kerala till March 31. Except for the transport of essential goods, all other commutes — both ways — are prohibited. The district will shut down till Tuesday as Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce has called for bandh till March 24.