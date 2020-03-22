STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border closed, PU II students worried

Scores of students travel either by train or public transport buses from Kasargod to Mangaluru to attend exams.  

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles  being  checked at Talapady checkpost in Mangaluru on Saturday | express

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALORE: Scores of second PU students from Kerala, who have their exams going on, are worried as the government has closed the Karnataka-Kerala border checkpost at Talapady stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With six positive cases reported in Kasargod on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh completely suspended vehicular movement along the border with Kerala. Of the 17 border routes between DK and Kerala, vehicular traffic has been banned along 16 of them from Saturday midnight. 

Scores of students travel either by train or public transport buses from Kasargod to Mangaluru to attend exams.  Kittel Memorial PU College Principal Vittala A  said, “Despite the ban, a few students, who had to appear for the examination, travelled by train and some came on their own vehicles. While returning, they can cross the Talapady checkpost.” Tayyab, a second PU student from Kerala, said they were unaware of the border closure.

“Some of my classmates who knew about the vehicle ban have come to their relatives’ houses in Mangaluru,” he said. Education Minister Suresh Kumar clarified on Friday that the II PU annual examinations will be held as per earlier schedule.  

Director of Dakshina Kannada Department of Pre-University Education Mohammed Imtiyaz said, “Students arriving from border areas, especially Kasargod, will not face any inconvenience as vehicles are allowed through the Talapady checkpost under precautionary measures,” he said. Meanwhile, Kodagu has blocked all road links to Kerala till March 31. Except for the transport of essential goods, all other commutes — both ways — are prohibited. The district will shut down till Tuesday as Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce has called for bandh till March 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp