Man cleared of COVID-19 by Bengaluru hospital tests positive in Mysuru

MYSURU: Mysuru reported its second case of COVID-19 on Monday with a man from Kerala testing positive for the virus.

Confirming this, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that the man arrived in India on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and later took a taxi to reach Mysuru where he stayed in a room before getting admitted to the KR Hospital.

The route map of the patient which is available with the TNIE revealed that he boarded a direct flight on March 21 at 9.50 pm from Dubai and reached KIAL on March 22 at 2.55 am. He then took an Airbus to Akash medical hospital, was checked and sent back to the airport.

The man then booked a taxi from the airport to Mysuru, took a tea break at Kengeri at 6.30 am on March 22 and reached a room on Meena Bazar road at Mandi Mohalla area in the city at 8.30 am.

He was then taken to KR Hospital at 1.45 pm on a bike by a relative and admitted. His swab was collected on Sunday which was tested and confirmed as positive on Monday morning.

“Both the patients are stable and are presently at KR Hospital. They will be shifted to the new district hospital which has been transformed into a special COVID-19 hospital,” said DC Abhiram Sankar.

Yet another lapse?

A day after it was confirmed that the first COVID-19 patient from Mysuru was allowed to leave Bengaluru despite his symptoms at the airport, yet another lapse has come to light, as the second positive case reported in Mysuru also left a hospital after it ruled out COVID-19.

The route map of the patient suggests that he was even screened at the airport in Bengaluru and allowed to leave but tested positive when he was admitted at KR Hospital in the city.

When contacted, senior health officials from Mysuru said they are still clueless about what had really happened in this case, as the route map was prepared as per the statement given by the person.