Free pick-up and drop for Mysuru blood donors

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With low donor turnout at blood banks, following the COVID-19 scare and lockdown across the country, a Mysuru-based blood bank has launched an unique initiative to ensure stable supply of blood.

The Jeevadhara blood bank, which has been operating for over a decade, is offering free pick-up and drop for people who come forward to donate blood.

Over the past few days, many blood banks and organisations are not able to conduct mass blood donation camps amid social distancing measures. So, the blood bank came up with this initiative to maintain its bloodstock at this crucial time while maintaining safety norms.

SE Girish, trustee of Jeevadhara blood bank, said normally, the blood bank used to get 70-80 units of blood of different groups every day. “But soon after the lockdown, the number declined below 10 units. The alarming rate at which blood donation has dropped made us think about alternate ways to increase donation. We have circulated our contact numbers on social media groups and messaging apps,” he added.

According to him, prospective blood donors who call the bank will be picked up from their place and brought to the blood bank. Later, they will be dropped home too.

Those who want to come forward to donate blood can call 92437 81900.