Some fishermen stranded, few living inside boats since lockdown kicked in

1,300 stuck in Kolar as Andhra govt refuses entry due to corona fear; 2,000 fishermen in M’luru sent back to their states

Published: 28th March 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

fishing_boats_sea_fishermen

Image of a fishing boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By V Velayudham & Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

KOLAR/MANGALURU: Some fishermen are stranded like in Kolar and some are living in their boats in Mangaluru unable to go their native places. Fishermen who tried to stay afloat in the times of corona are suddenly finding nowhere to go. At least this is true of Kolar where about 1,300 fishermen who left Mangaluru are stranded at Nangli checkpost in Kolar district. Reason: The Andhra Government is not allowing them to enter that state though these fishermen hail from there. Fishermen in Mangaluru have a different story.

About 2,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were sent back to their states from Mangaluru fishing harbour on Thursday, a day after fishing activities were stopped amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19. But those who have come from Odisha and West Bengal are staying in their boats as the country is in a lockdown and there is no means of transport. In Kolar, according to sources, the fishermen from Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and other places in Andhra Pradesh who used to engage in fishing in Mangaluru were issued passes by the fishery department to reach their native places. They engaged mini vans and tempos and left Mangaluru in the wee hours of Friday.

They reached the Nangli checkpost, bordering Andhra Pradesh. But when they moved towards Andhra, the AP government did not allow them to cross the border. And they have been stranded here since then. When the matter reached the district administration and the Police Department, Deputy Commissioner Satyavati and Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy rushed to the spot. The senior officials are talking with their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, sources said. Sources said, even Central Range Inspector General of Police Sharath Chandra spoke to senior police officers in AP to sort out the issue.

The AP government is unwilling to take them due to the corona fear. The Kolar District administration and the police department have decided to accommodate /quarantine them in a nearby school, choultry and other government buildings. But the fishermen refuse to stay in the district and want to go to their native towns, leading to chaos. The DC has deputed a team of doctors to the spot and set up a medical health camp and the doctors. Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, fishing activities came to a halt on March 25 after the district administration advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Diesel for mechanised vessels was not available due to which boat owners were restricted from venturing out.

