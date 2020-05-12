STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

London return pregnant woman rushed from Bengaluru airport to Hospital

The health issue to the mother could be a result of fatigue and stress caused due to travel.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year old woman from Bengaluru into her third month of pregnancy, who landed at Kempe Gowda International Airport on the first repatriated flight from London on Monday morning, was rushed in an ambulance to the KC General Hospital at Malleswaram since she started experiencing severe pain, say airport sources.

Both mother and baby are fine now and recuperating in hospital.

Her husband works as a software engineer in the UK and the woman, a homemaker who resides near Peenya here, had gone temporarily to stay with him.

Both had to return due to the expiry of his UK visa.  

A reliable hospital source said, "It was the first child for the couple and they were very worried that a miscarriage could have taken place. Since she started experiencing pains and some discharge, they feared the worst. They came to the hospital in the morning as soon as their flight reached the city. Thankfully, it was only a case of spotting (light vaginal bleeding during pregnancy)."

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Scanning tests conducted that the foetus is alive and in good condition, the source said. "Doctors at the hospital told the couple to go ahead with their pregnancy and there was no cause for panic," he added.

The health issue to the mother could be a result of fatigue and stress caused due to travel, a source said. "The couple is in our isolation ward presently. We have also conducted numerous tests on the mother and the results of the tests can be confirmed tomorrow. She can be discharged in a day or two," the source added.

Both the BBMP Commissioner and the Medical Education Minister had been tweeting that all 326 people are quarantined in hotels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Kempe Gowda International Airport KC General Hospital Pregnant woman London return coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp