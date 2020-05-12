London return pregnant woman rushed from Bengaluru airport to Hospital

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: A 27-year old woman from Bengaluru into her third month of pregnancy, who landed at Kempe Gowda International Airport on the first repatriated flight from London on Monday morning, was rushed in an ambulance to the KC General Hospital at Malleswaram since she started experiencing severe pain, say airport sources.

Both mother and baby are fine now and recuperating in hospital.

Her husband works as a software engineer in the UK and the woman, a homemaker who resides near Peenya here, had gone temporarily to stay with him.

Both had to return due to the expiry of his UK visa.

A reliable hospital source said, "It was the first child for the couple and they were very worried that a miscarriage could have taken place. Since she started experiencing pains and some discharge, they feared the worst. They came to the hospital in the morning as soon as their flight reached the city. Thankfully, it was only a case of spotting (light vaginal bleeding during pregnancy)."

Scanning tests conducted that the foetus is alive and in good condition, the source said. "Doctors at the hospital told the couple to go ahead with their pregnancy and there was no cause for panic," he added.

The health issue to the mother could be a result of fatigue and stress caused due to travel, a source said. "The couple is in our isolation ward presently. We have also conducted numerous tests on the mother and the results of the tests can be confirmed tomorrow. She can be discharged in a day or two," the source added.

Both the BBMP Commissioner and the Medical Education Minister had been tweeting that all 326 people are quarantined in hotels.