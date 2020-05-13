Lockdown 4.0: Gyms and restaurants likely to reopen across Karnataka post May 17

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes well, gyms and restaurants in Karnataka will be opened after May 17, said Tourism, Youth and Sports Minister CT Ravi. They will be given a set of instructions to be followed.

For the last 50 days, ever since the lockdown was announced, along with many other commercial establishments, gyms, golf clubs and restaurants were shut. However, after a few days, restaurants were allowed to open only for parcel service.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ravi said representatives of restaurants had met him requesting the state government to allow them to open with only 30 per cent seating arrangements. "I have approached CM Yediyurappa and he has positively responded and told us to go in for new guidelines for lockdown 4.0,'' he said.

This apart, gym instructors too approached the minister. "For sportspersons and other people, it is important to keep their bodies fit for which they need to work out at gyms. Gym owners have assured that they will allow people in batches to ensure social distancing. Also, golf is a game which can be played with less number of people," he said.

The minister also said they are waiting for guidelines from the Union government regarding lockdown 4.0. "We will allow these to function as long as they don't violate the norms. They should sanitise the place and maintain social distancing,'' he added.