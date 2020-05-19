STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man walks, hitchhikes from Delhi, tests positive

He hitchhiked on vehicles including goods trucks and also walked miles to reach home.

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases having history of inter-state travel, a man who travelled from Delhi to Mangaluru by hoodwinking officials at checkposts of several states, has led to serious concern. After reaching Mangaluru, the 31-year-old man from Jeppu Patna area voluntarily opted for a Covid-19  test in a private lab, and he has tested positive.

He hitchhiked on vehicles including goods trucks and also walked miles to reach home. Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh told TNIE that according to the patient, he landed in Mangaluru four days ago. “He did not possess any pass and used goods vehicles while passing through checkposts. Drivers and cleaners of goods vehicles undergo only regular screening in checkposts all over the country,” she said. The DC said based on the patient’s statement, they are making a flow chart for contact tracing. His phone call records are also being looked into.

Stating that people jumping checkposts is really a matter of concern as they go away from the authorities’ radar and may spread the infection to many, the DC said such incidents can be dealt effectively if the neighbours are alert and inform the authorities about newcomers to the district.

DHO Ramachandra Bayary said that they have traced seven primary contacts. “As per the man’s statement, he is a businessman in a Gulf country and returned to Delhi some time back. He used multiple vehicles on his way via Haryana, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and others. The concerned states and districts will be informed about his journey.”

