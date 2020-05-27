STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka set for reboot, but Covid rise a worry

The spike in Covid-19 positive cases over the last few days has become a cause for concern for Karnataka which is preparing to exit the lockdown and restart all economic activities.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Hassan stranded near Nipani on the Karnataka- Maharashtra border on Wednesday

By RAMU PATIL
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The spike in Covid-19 positive cases over the last few days has become a cause for concern for Karnataka which is preparing to exit the lockdown and restart all economic activities. While medical experts indicate that the trend is likely to continue till June-end, government authorities assert that they are prepared to handle the surge. In the last 11 days, the state reported over 1,200 Covid- 19 cases, which is a big jump compared to the first 1,000 cases which were reported over 68 days between March 8 and May 15. Nearly 80 per cent of those who tested positive in recent days are those who returned from high Covid-19-prevalence states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. They are among 1.09 lakh people in institutional quarantine in different parts of the state.

Covid spike won’t impact economic revival: Minister

“It is a cause for concern for the government, but we are well prepared to handle it,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is also the State Government’s spokesperson on Covid-19 matters. “We are sending daily reports to the Centre about the situation as 80 per cent of the new cases are those returning from other states,” he pointed out. For now, the increase in cases will not have any impact on the government’s strategy to push for economic revival even as it takes measures to fight the pandemic. “It will not hinder measures to revive economy as most of these cases are those coming from other states and not the local spread,” said Suresh Kumar.

A senior official in CM’s office concurred with the minister’s views. “Both have to be done simultaneously and that is the government’s focus now,” the official said. In fact, the state had anticipated an increase in numbers and is ready with 28,686 beds in hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 1,489 and only 5.1 % of the beds are occupied. Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, and nodal officer for Covid-19 testing, says although the numbers are increasing, the rate of prevalence continues to be just around 1%. The state has conducted over 2.25 lakh tests so far.

“Numbers are increasing by 100-200 every day and, if it can be maintained in the same range for the next 15 days, that is a reasonable achievement,” he said, adding that in the next 15 days, the state may add another 2,000 cases and the trend may continue till June-end. Most of those who tested positive in the state have only mild symptoms and the recovery rate is high. Eighteen patients are in Intensive Care Units at designated hospitals, but none were on ventilator support as on Tuesday.

Sources said if the numbers increase beyond the available capacity at the hospitals, the government may consider treating patients with mild symptoms at home with monitoring by doctors. “We are unlikely to have such a situation,” sources added. “Though there is an increase in the numbers, there is no need to panic as the government has taken enough precautions. All those coming from other states are in quarantine and they are not allowed to mix with people before they are tested,” Dr C Nagaraja, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), Bengaluru, told TNIE.

How K’taka is faring
In institutional quarantine:
1.09 lakh
Home quarantine: 10,000
First case: March 8
500 mark crossed: April 24
1,000 mark crossed: May 15
2,000 mark: May 24

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp