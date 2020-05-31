STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global tech companies to help Karnataka government in COVID-19 fight

The tech tools will help address various concerns of officials like accessing key information, tracing cases in the last 24 hours etc.

Microsoft

Microsoft (File photo| AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various global tech giants including Microsoft, Intel and SAP Labs have come together as a Nasscom task force to develop data dashboards for the Karnataka government.

The tech tools will help address various concerns of officials like accessing key information, tracing cases in the last 24 hours, comprehending testing rates, analysis of hospital bed/ventilator occupancy, etc. 

"In these testing times, technology innovation has been our greatest ally. Using innovative solutions to fight the pandemic, we are taking a huge step towards showcasing the country’s capacity to solve real-time issues in any environment," said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. 

Tech tools will help government scale up fight against virus

The platform is designed to benefit the Central and State Governments and boost their efforts by analysing a diverse set of population scale indicators that can predict certain outbreaks and advance medical care administration.

"As part of the Nasscom task force, we have built a technology-driven vision of a Pandemic Response Platform for India – which we built as an open API-based locally hosted, privacy preserving, multi-cloud infrastructure that enables a multitude of citizen-centric apps. The platform is designed to augment the governments’ efforts with a robust set of population scale COVID-19 indicators that help predict outbreaks and improve medical care administration. We are delivering a first-of-its-kind Covid-19 tracking platform and dashboard to the Government of Karnataka," Nivruti Rair, Intel country head (India), said.

Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

