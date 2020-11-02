As Covid cases decline, people forget safety norms

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: The district recording fewer Covid-19 positive cases over the last few days is becoming a cause for worry of another kind. People who were being careful till recently, have thrown caution to the wind, if one goes by the number of them roaming about in public places sans masks of late.

The number of positive cases that hovered around 300 per day for months after the virus outbreak, has come down to a two-digit figure, thanks to collective efforts. But, taking advantage of this decline, wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing is fast disappearing. This is bound to reflect in growing numbers in the coming days, medical officers fear.

Health expert Dr S R Koujalgi felt that the district was witnessing fewer number of cases, which is a good thing, but no one should neglect the safety norms. Till the district does not hit zero fresh cases, there is a dire need to follow guidelines laid down. Spreading of the virus does not take much time, while overcoming the infection is a long and tedious task, he cautioned.

“Some nations have been reporting a second wave and we need to be prepared and defeat the virus by not giving any chance for that to happen here. Taking precautions and following norms will help us curb spread of the virus,” he said.

Director of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Ramalingappa Antaratani said that the prevailing weather, the possibility of herd immunity and sticking to norms can be attributed to the drop in numbers.