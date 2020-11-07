STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka releases roadmap for implementing National Education Policy in state

Ashwath Narayan also said the report would be discussed with stakeholders for their opinions. The plan is spread over 15 years and their suggestions to make it practical will be welcome, he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Saturday released the state's plan for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

The document was prepared by the Task Force for Implementation of NEP 2020 headed by former chief secretary SV Ranganath, which was formed in March.

In a brief ceremony, the two ministers also launched the Kannada translation of the NEP 2020 document.

Dr Narayan said Karnataka was the first state to come out with a report in this regard, adding that other states have not yet formed a committee.

The report comprises of the 500 points on school education and 200 on higher education that the NEP outlines and gives a greater clarity on the document, he added.

The ministers will be taking the report to the cabinet for approval shortly.

Setting up of various councils has been among the recommendations of the task force committee. The curriculum will also undergo a revision and foundation level of schooling will begin at nursing (instead of Class 1).

Ashwath Narayan also said that the report would be discussed with stakeholders for their opinions. The plan is spread over 15 years, he said, and their suggestions to make it practical will be welcome.

"As 2020 is a zero year, we will begin the implementation of the report in 2021," he added.

Key tasks include:

1. Establishment of an Implementation Mission with specific targets that are mapped on a quarterly calendar for the next 3 years and a public review of implementation in every quarter; constitution of an Implementation Task Force (ITF)
2. Immediate provision made for ‘implementation fund’ in SSK (Samagra Shikshana) and Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).
3. Establishment of regulatory bodies – the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) and the Karnataka Higher Education Regulatory Council (KHERC).
4. The new KSU Act for establishing the proposed Higher Education structure.
5. Separation of powers within the existing bodies in the education department.
6. Amendments to service rules – tenure-ships in KPS/School Complexes; delineation of teacher career progression and ensuring vertical career progression
7. Establishment of Special Education Zones (SEZs) across identified sections within the state.
8. Establishment of gender and disability funds along with other inclusive education measures for students from socio-economically disadvantaged groups (SEDGs)

