Karnataka yet to implement Centre’s order, cabbies in lurch

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Autorickshaws and cab drivers in the state are caught between the Centre’s new Motor Vehicle Act 2019 and the state’s Motor Vehicle Act. Though the Centre’s new act has come into force, the state government is yet to issue a gazette notification implementing this act across the state.

“We have not been able to renew our old yellow numberplates to use our vehicles commercially. When we ask the RTO, they say they have received orders not to issue yellow boards. But we are being fined by the traffic police because they are saying no orders have come in yet,” said Abdul Mohammed, an autorickshaw driver.

A source in the Transport Department said that the process of issuing boards for different types of of vehicles has created some confusion with the state government not issuing orders yet. As per the New Motor Vehicle Act, vehicles weighing up to 7,500 kg (gross vehicle weight), such as autorickshaws, two-wheelers (commercial service) and small taxi cars which come under the Light Motor Vehicle classification do not require a licence.

The Additional Commissioner of Transport (environment & e-governance) told TNIE that the department has written to the Centre, requesting permission to allow yellow boards to be issued, till the state issues an order.