Seafood to be home-delivered by Karnataka fisheries department

Fish lovers, rejoice! Seer, salmon and other creatures of the sea will now be available at the tap of an app. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fish lovers, rejoice! Seer, salmon and other creatures of the sea will now be available at the tap of an app. The Karnataka fisheries department is coming up with a dedicated mobile-based application to order fish to be home-delivered. Fisheries minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the app will be launched on Saturday by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He told reporters on Thursday that there is a long-pending proposal to start online sale of fish, and the department proposes to give private players some stiff competition. The Union government has approved of Rs 137 crore for the scheme, and in the next five years, the State government will get Rs 4,115 crore under the Matsya Sampada Yojana. The app for online sales and door delivery was designed to push for better turnover.

Poojary said that Karnataka is in ninth place in terms of inland fisheries and fourth in marine fisheries. “We want to make it to first place,’’ he said. He also said there is a proposal to upgrade the Mangaluru Fisheries College as a University. They will also start a diploma in fisheries courses at Shivamogga, Ankola, Udupi, Mysuru and other places. 

Pointing to a fisheries centre at Hesaraghatta, Poojary said they are setting up a quarantine centre where fish coming from outside India will be stored for a week before they are allowed to breed. There is a similar set-up in Chennai.

