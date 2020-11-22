Sangh not against interfaith marriages: RSS media team

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Interfaith marriages should be registered under the Special Marriages Act so that women have equal rights, including in succession, according to a member of the RSS media team.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not opposed to interfaith marriages but is against the exploitation of women in the name of marriage. They are forced to convert and lose their rights,” said Ratan Sharda, member of the national media team of the RSS and the author of ‘RSS 360’ on the controversial issue of ‘love jihad’.



While speaking to TNIE, he said that there are ample examples where women have been “duped into interfaith marriages, which are nothing but planned conversions. We should have a common law that makes personal laws ultra vires,” said Ratan Sharda.

He said that the recently concluded Bihar elections have proved that people have discarded politics of casteism and appeasement. “The people of India have seen through the politics of so-called secular parties and this would be further confirmed in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

“Muslims in West Bengal are on the lowest rung of development under Mamata Banerjee. Under the garb of secularism, earlier it was the Communist government and now the TMC, which is appeasing orthodox mullahs, who have control over the community. Progressive Muslims are unable to express themselves under threat of being excommunicated from the community,” he said.

Sharda said that though RSS is a “humanist and inclusive movement” and has been committed to working for social causes at the grassroot level, it has been branded as communal by the so-called secularists. “The narrative is changing, and people are beginning to see the truth behind the Congress and Communist propaganda,” he said.