STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sangh not against interfaith marriages: RSS media team

Ratan Sharda said that the recently concluded Bihar elections have proved that people have discarded politics of casteism and appeasement.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Interfaith marriages should be registered under the Special Marriages Act so that women have equal rights, including in succession, according to a member of the RSS media team.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not opposed to interfaith marriages but is against the exploitation of women in the name of marriage. They are forced to convert and lose their rights,” said Ratan Sharda, member of the national media team of the RSS and the author of ‘RSS 360’ on the controversial issue of ‘love jihad’.

While speaking to TNIE, he said that there are ample examples where women have been “duped into interfaith marriages, which are nothing but planned conversions. We should have a common law that makes personal laws ultra vires,” said Ratan Sharda.

He said that the recently concluded Bihar elections have proved that people have discarded politics of casteism and appeasement.  “The people of India have seen through the politics of so-called secular parties and this would be further confirmed in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

“Muslims in West Bengal are on the lowest rung of development under Mamata Banerjee. Under the garb of secularism, earlier it was the Communist government and now the TMC, which is appeasing orthodox mullahs, who have control over the community. Progressive Muslims are unable to express themselves under threat of being excommunicated from the community,” he said.

Sharda said that though RSS is a “humanist and inclusive movement” and has been committed to working for social causes at the grassroot level, it has been branded as communal by the so-called secularists. “The narrative is changing, and people are beginning to see the truth behind the Congress and Communist propaganda,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
interfaith marriage RSS Love Jihad Special Marriages Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp