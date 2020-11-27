STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travel between Hassan-Sakleshpur on NH 75 becomes nightmare with pothole-ridden roads

Motorists are having a hard time driving their vehicles to avoid the potholes and it takes them one and a half hours to cover the stretch.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:50 PM

A small patch showing the pathetic condition of the Hassan- Sakleshpur highway, which needs urgent attention. (Photo | Express).

By Udaya Kumar B R
Express News Service

HASSAN: The travel between Hassan-Sakleshpur on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National highway 75 connecting Mangaluru-Chennai ports has become a nightmare for travelers over the bad condition of roads.

The 45-km stretch has virtually become a deathtrap for motorists as it is full of potholes. Motorists are having a hard time driving their vehicles to avoid the potholes and it takes them one and a half hours to cover the stretch. Passengers are angry on the elected representatives and the district authorities for turning blind eyes to the problem which is being faced for almost an year.

It may be recalled that the NHAI allegedly failed to take steps to develop the stretch though Sakleshpur MLA HK Kumaraswamy threatened to stage rasta roko by blocking the national highway a month ago.

The district incharge minister Gopalaiah in a KDP meeting also warned of criminal case against the engineers of NHAI if any traveler dies in a road accident.

The project to develop Hassan – BC Road was sanctioned in 2017 at a cost of Rs 600 crore and construction company Isolex got the tender to develop the stretch. As per the agreement the project had to be completed and handed over to NHAI before March 2019. 

The road laying work progressed at snail pace as the company gave sub contracts to two different agencies which also stopped the construction citing loss. Later the Company was black listed and the work was allotted to Rajkamal construction.

According to Srinivas, engineer of Rajkamal constructions, the work was delayed due to many reasons and it is not fair to disclose the same. However, the work will start immediately after getting raw materials to the spot, he said.

Manjunath a progressive leader, alleged that the stretch was neglected by NHAI department due to lack of commitment. Kumar, a pro Kannada activist, said that the activists would intensify the agitation against NHAI if they failed to complete the project at the earliest.   

