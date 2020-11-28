STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pro-terror graffiti surfaces in Mangaluru, creates furore

Act of vandalism comes on 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack, cops launch probe

Published: 28th November 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police cover the graffiti to avoid any untoward incident, in Mangaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An inflammatory graffiti, hailing terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, surfaced on the compound wall of an apartment in Kadri police limits on Friday, the 12th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attack, leading to public outrage. The police acted quickly to get the graffiti erased before any untoward incident occurred and have launched an investigation.

The message read, “Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis. #Lashkar Zindabad.” A case has been registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property. A special team is investigating the case and is collecting CCTV footage from nearby buildings, City Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar said.

Many leaders from across the political spectrum have condemned the attempt to disrupt peace in the coastal region and demanded the arrest of those responsible. District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai, in a press release, urged the police to immediately nab the miscreants.

“This graffiti in support of terror groups is a threat to national security. Such anti-social elements need to be taught a lesson,” he said.

State DYFI president Munir Katipalla termed it as a failure of the BJP’s governance.

“This is also a failure of the police department. People are already in distress and the message in support of terror groups might have been put up to instigate them. After the BJP came to power, law and order has collapsed in Dakshina Kannada and criminal activities are on the rise. If the miscreants are not arrested immediately, we will protest in front of the police station,” he warned. Popular Front of India(PFI) district president Ijaz Ahmed also termed it an attempt to disturb peace in the district.

Meanwhile, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Bajrang Dal protested near Mallikatte Circle demanding arrest of those involved in the incident. Hindu Jagarana Vedike members submitted a memorandum to the Kadri police seeking immediate action. MLA Vedavyas Kamath also held talks with the police officials and said he has directed them to take strict action against the culprits.

