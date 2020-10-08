Ready for challenges of pandemic-free air show: Yediyurappax

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the shadow of Covid-19 looms large on Aero India-2021 to be held in Bengaluru next year, the state government is taking measures to ensure a pandemic-safe environment for the exposition.

“It is indeed a unique challenge to the Karnataka government and Defence Ministry to host the event when the world is reeling under the Covid pandemic,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday while participating in the Ambassador’s Round Table, a virtual summit on 13th edition of the Aero India-2021.

The government is taking measures to contain the spread of the virus to host the Aero India-2021 in February next year, Yediyurappa said.

The biennial show is the most prestigious event hosted by the state government and preparations have already started. However, a surge in Covid-19 numbers is a cause of concern. On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 10,947 new cases, taking the total positive cases in the state to 6,68,652, while Bengaluru alone reported 5,000 new cases.

“The SOPs are being formulated to ensure the safety of international delegates, participating dignitaries and the general public. The response for the show has been very good, as soon after the launch of the Aero India-2021 website for booking of spaces at the venue, almost 90% of space has been booked,” the CM said.

Rajnath Singh said Aero India-2021 aligns with India’s vision to be among the top five countries of the world in defence and aerospace industries with active participation of both the public and private sector. India intends to strengthen the defence system for peace, Singh said during the virtual conference. According to a statement issued by the CM’s Office, Singh informed the delegates that Aero India aims towards making India self-reliant in defence production.